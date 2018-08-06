No pupil may be refused admission to a Gauteng public school on grounds that constitute unfair discrimination‚ including race‚ gender‚ disability‚ belief‚ culture‚ language‚ pregnancy or illness.

This is one of the proposals in the Amendments to Regulations Relating to the Admission of Learners to Public Schools 2018‚ which were published by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for comment on July 30.

The release of the proposed amendments comes after a Pretoria High Court ruling in January this year‚ which set aside the Gauteng education department’s decision to place 55 pupils at Hoërskool Overvaal‚ an Afrikaans-medium school‚ and that they be taught in English.

The school said it had no capacity to admit the pupils.