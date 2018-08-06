South Africa

KZN cash heist gang on the run after police shootout

06 August 2018 - 20:47 By Jeff Wicks
Police say several suspects involved in a cash heist that took place in Vryheid KwaZulu-Natal are still at large
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

A group of cash-in-transit - alleged to have successfully robbed an armoured vehicle in Vryheid‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal - are on the run as a police dragnet tightened on Monday night.

It is understood that a gang of armed men had ambushed a delivery of money to replenish ATM’s at a retail store in the northern KZN town shortly before noon.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that two gunmen accosted one of the security guards as he made his way to the ATM’s in the supermarket.

“One [of the suspects] fired a shot and demanded money. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money and at least two firearms from security guards‚” he said.

He said that the car used in the heist was later found abandoned.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that police then rallied‚ calling in tactical elements including members of the elite Special Task Force.

Naidoo said that in the wake of the robbery an intelligence-driven operation was set in motion‚ which led to the arrest of two men.

“One firearm of the security guard was recovered. Some exhibits also recovered. Operation is still in progress‚” he said.

It is understood that police had descended on a house in a township which neighbours Vryheid and surprised the gang of heistmen.

There was an exchange of fire‚ which saw one of the gunmen shot and killed. It is understood that several men remain at large.

