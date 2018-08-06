South Africa

Man faces jail or R1-million fine for tampering with electricity meters

06 August 2018 - 08:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A man who tampered with electricity meters on farms in the Free State faces a grim choice – pay Eskom nearly R1-million or go to jail.

“Following a tip-off‚ Eskom approached the Hawks‚ who investigated the matter and eventually caught Ferreira red-handed on May 26‚ 2017‚” Eskom said in a statement.

"Customers who had paid Ferreira for his illegal services were charged tamper fines totalling R229 000. Eskom customers are reminded to never allow anyone without an authentic work order form to do any work on an Eskom installation. In addition‚ Eskom will never ask for payments to be made into bank accounts other than the one specified on the customers’ official Eskom bills‚” Eskom said.

