More than 50 shacks burnt down at an informal settlement in Claremont‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

“We got a call at around 4.30am from the Kathrada informal settlement that shacks were on fire.

More than 120 people have been affected by the blaze‚” said Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

The fire was caused by a candle that was left unattended‚ Mulaudzi said‚ adding that no fatalities or injuries had been reported.