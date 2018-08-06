South Africa

More than 100 people affected by shack fire

06 August 2018 - 09:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Firefighters have extinguished a shack fire at the Kathrada informal settlement in Claremont west of Johannesburg.
Image: Michael Sun via Twitter

More than 50 shacks burnt down at an informal settlement in Claremont‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Monday.

“We got a call at around 4.30am from the Kathrada informal settlement that shacks were on fire.

More than 120 people have been affected by the blaze‚” said Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

The fire was caused by a candle that was left unattended‚ Mulaudzi said‚ adding that no fatalities or injuries had been reported.  

