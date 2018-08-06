Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has confirmed that more than 20‚000 patients have been harmed due to negligence in the space of two-and-a-half years at state hospitals in Gauteng.

Ramokgopa quoted the figure in a written response to questions posed in the Gauteng Legislature by Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom.

When patients are harmed unintentionally‚ by an act of commission or omission rather than their underlying illness or condition‚ the incidents are recorded as “Serious Adverse Events”. There have been 20‚417 of these incidents in the province since 2016‚ to date.

“Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is the most dangerous hospital for patients in Gauteng‚ with 4‚320 recorded (incidents)‚” Bloom said in a statement on Monday.