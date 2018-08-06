Organisers of #TheTotalShutdown face charges
Two convenors of the nationwide march against gender-based violence and femicide last week have been charged by the police in Pretoria.
Organisers of #TheTotalShutdown said in a statement on Monday that they were part of the crowd that marched to the Union Buildings.
#TheTotalShutdown spokesperson Avela Faye said a case was opened at the Sunnyside police station‚ adding that the charges related to their permits to protest and “the demand to not vacate the premises without seeing the president”.
The marches happened on Wednesday across the country. Organisers handed a document with 24 demands to government‚ calling for urgent action and an end to gender-based violence.
The police and protestors reportedly clashed on the lawns of the Union Buildings when they insisted on meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Convenors of #TheTotalShutdown said on Monday they were seeking legal advice after they were instructed to hand themselves over to the police.
“Although we feel that this is somewhat an attack on the movement‚ we shall follow procedures and abide by the law accordingly‚” they said.
Ramaphosa addressed the marchers outside the Union Buildings late on Wednesday evening.
"You have the right to enjoy your bodies‚ the right to live a life that is happy‚” Ramaphosa told them.
“I am sorry - I really am deeply sorry - that a number of women in the country have not had the opportunity to enjoy all the rights in the constitution because they are violated‚ abused‚ assaulted and a number are also killed.
“This causes me to hang my head in shame‚ because this is not the way South African men should behave towards the women of our country.”
On August 1 2018, women from all over South Africa took to the streets in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence and to take a stand against the abuse of women, children and gender non-conforming people.