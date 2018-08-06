Organisers of #TheTotalShutdown face charges

Two convenors of the nationwide march against gender-based violence and femicide last week have been charged by the police in Pretoria.

Organisers of #TheTotalShutdown said in a statement on Monday that they were part of the crowd that marched to the Union Buildings.

#TheTotalShutdown spokesperson Avela Faye said a case was opened at the Sunnyside police station‚ adding that the charges related to their permits to protest and “the demand to not vacate the premises without seeing the president”.

The marches happened on Wednesday across the country. Organisers handed a document with 24 demands to government‚ calling for urgent action and an end to gender-based violence.

The police and protestors reportedly clashed on the lawns of the Union Buildings when they insisted on meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.