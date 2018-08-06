A man implicated in an extortion syndicate in Cape Town was shot five times in an apparent hit in Belhar‚ Cape Town.

Police confirmed the death of 45-year-old Carl Lakay in a shooting incident as he sat in his car in a driveway in Paarl Street at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Lakay was part of a group headed by Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen‚ who were allegedly behind the takeover of nightclub security from another group‚ headed by Mark Lifman‚ Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and Andre Naude. It is alleged that both groups used extortion to strong-arm nightclub owners into paying for security services at their establishments.

Lakay was expected to stand trial along with Modack‚ Booysen‚ Jacques Cronje and Ashley Fields in the Cape Town Regional Court in November on charges of extortion and intimidation relating to their alleged extortion of Grand Cafe Africa in Green Point.

Lakay owned a security company that was allegedly linked to the group’s alleged extortion activities.

His death comes after Donkie‚ alleged boss of the Sexy Boys gang‚ was shot at a Spur restaurant at Kuils River last week by a member of the rival Hard Livings gang.

He survived after the man reportedly “froze” as he approached with a drawn pistol. Donkie was shot once in the left arm before retaliating with his own firearm‚ shooting the man in the head.