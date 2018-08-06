Property mogul Jason Rohde’s trial resumed on Monday with an expert defence witness arguing that his wife Susan could have died from hanging herself rather than being murdered.

Rohde’s trial resumed in the High Court with an expert witness‚ pathologist Dr Izak Loftus‚ telling the court that an absence of faeces behind the door‚ from which Susan was found partially hanging‚ could be testimony to the fact that she was still alive by the time Rohde raised the alarm.

Loftus also told the court that urine found at the scene indicated that Susan died from hanging and the excretion was a result of her muscles relaxing. Loftus is the second expert that Rohde has hired to bolster his claims that Susan had hanged herself after arguments over his adultery.

Rohde is accused of killing Susan. The couple had three daughters and had been married for more than 20 years at the time of her death. He is the former CEO of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty. The state is convinced that he killed his wife at a company conference at Spier‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016. She was found dead with the cord of a hair iron around her neck behind a locked bathroom door.