South Africa

Ramaphosa's family unites for love

06 August 2018 - 07:45 By Staff Reporter
Andile Ramaphosa and Bridget wedding in Uganda.
Image: WhereverLifeTakesMe via Twitter

“Hold on to your man and never let him go‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa advised his new daughter-in-law‚ Bridget Birungi Rwakairu.

He travelled to Uganda at the weekend to welcome her to the family as she wed his son‚ Andile Ramaphosa‚ in a traditional marriage ceremony‚ SowetanLIVE reported.

First Lady Tshepo Ramaphosa and his ex-wife‚ Hope Ramaphosa‚ heard the president tell the bride’s family: “We accept her as our daughter‚ firstly‚ and we also accept her as our son’s beloved wife.

I can assure you that the two of them are too deeply in love.”

- See the full story in today’s Sowetan newspaper

