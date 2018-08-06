“Hold on to your man and never let him go‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa advised his new daughter-in-law‚ Bridget Birungi Rwakairu.

He travelled to Uganda at the weekend to welcome her to the family as she wed his son‚ Andile Ramaphosa‚ in a traditional marriage ceremony‚ SowetanLIVE reported.

First Lady Tshepo Ramaphosa and his ex-wife‚ Hope Ramaphosa‚ heard the president tell the bride’s family: “We accept her as our daughter‚ firstly‚ and we also accept her as our son’s beloved wife.

I can assure you that the two of them are too deeply in love.”

- See the full story in today’s Sowetan newspaper