An alleged rape of a student by a fellow student at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth at the weekend resulted in a campus shutdown on Monday‚ as students demanded increased security.

"Classes and shuttle services temporarily postponed until 10am on all PE campuses due to protest action at North & South campus entrances early today‚" the university said in a statement on social media.

It said it was looking into the incident. "A criminal charge was opened against the alleged perpetrator‚ who is also a student‚ with SAPS." The university is gathering all the necessary information to pursue concurrent internal disciplinary action‚" it said.

NMU students want increased security on campus and are demanding to know what action has been taken in relation to previous cases.