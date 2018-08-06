“She had exceptional leadership qualities. She was not a conformist and she believed in what is right‚ not what she was told was right‚” said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command member Abongile James.

James was part of the team that organised the academic shutdown on Monday.

She described Maseko‚ a third-year law student‚ as a selfless person who was passionate about women and the challenges they faced. “She always had women’s interests at heart. She was all about women empowerment. She helped in establishing the Ubuntu fund‚ which looks after the needs of disadvantaged students.”

Maseko‚ according to James‚ was not a conformist and stuck to her word. “She was always trying to make a change - not only on campus but in the Grahamstown community.”

Maseko died two months after she was allegedly raped by a fellow student on campus.

“The news of her passing has been received with great shock and sadness by the entire student body. As such‚ the student body is experiencing deep levels of grief and anger. In light of these events and in honour of her life‚ the SRC is launching a formal academic shutdown‚” said the SRC.