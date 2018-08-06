South Africa

So, the R145-million jackpot winner bought a ticket for just R20

06 August 2018 - 09:43 By Jessica Levitt
One person is R145-million richer.
Image: 123RF/James Heyworth

As people across South African were already planning on how they were going to spend the lotto's biggest ever jackpot - a staggering R145-million - one person has walked away MUCH richer after buying a ticket for just R20.

National lottery operator Ithuba has confirmed to TimesLIVE that the R20 ticket was bought at a petrol station in Mpumalanga.

And, wait for it: The ticket was bought just a few hours before the draw took place.

"The winning ticket was bought at Evander Dienstasie, 1 Rotter Damn Road, Evander," said spokesperson Naledi Masopha.

The winner used the manual selection method.

The winning numbers were: 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.

The winner has not yet come forward but Ithuba says it is confident someone will approach them today because of "the size of the jackpot."

So, if you were at a petrol station in Evander and decided to try your luck, check your ticket! 

From a shack to three houses for R16m PowerBall winner

A 47-year-old mother of three has been catapulted from poverty to multi-millionaire with a massive lottery win.
News
18 days ago

