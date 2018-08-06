Support pours in for Patricia de Lille after resignation

There's been an overwhelming amount of support in favour of Patricia de Lille after the DA leader resigned as Cape Town mayor, effective from October 31.

After months of war in court, disciplinary hearings and press conferences where mud was freely swung, the party and its Cape Town mayor announced the decision on Sunday, stating that De Lille would still remain a member of the DA despite the resignation.

"While I have been fighting for my rights to prove my innocence‚ and although I was ready to proceed with my disciplinary hearing‚ I also realise that this fight between myself and the DA cannot continue forever," said De Lille at the press conference alongside DA leader Mmusi Maimane.