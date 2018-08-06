South Africa

Support pours in for Patricia de Lille after resignation

06 August 2018 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
Patricia de Lille will still be part of the DA.
Patricia de Lille will still be part of the DA.
Image: Simon Mathebula

There's been an overwhelming amount of support in favour of  Patricia de Lille after the DA leader resigned as Cape Town mayor, effective from October 31.

After months of war in court, disciplinary hearings and press conferences where mud was freely swung, the party and its Cape Town mayor announced the decision on Sunday, stating that De Lille would still remain a member of the DA despite the resignation.

"While I have been fighting for my rights to prove my innocence‚ and although I was ready to proceed with my disciplinary hearing‚ I also realise that this fight between myself and the DA cannot continue forever," said De Lille at the press conference alongside DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Patricia de Lille resigned as Cape Town mayor after months of infighting in the Democratic Alliance between certain party members.

Maimane insisted that the job was freely up for grabs and candidates would have to put their names forward and follow the official process.

On social media South Africans showed their support for De Lille, insisting that she had cleared her name.

Peace breaks out in DA as De Lille agrees to walk away from mayor's office

Thirteen months after the first shots were fired‚ the DA and its Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille declared a truce on Sunday.
Politics
19 hours ago

De Lille expected to resign as DA mayor: sources

Patricia de Lille is expected to announce her shock resignation as Cape Town mayor, senior Democratic Alliance sources told TimesLIVE. This follows ...
Politics
22 hours ago

TIMES SELECT TODAY | Justice Malala on the ANC's land mess | What now for De Lille? | Wendy Knowler & more

You really must visit Umhlanga Rocks in KwaZulu-Natal. Not only do they have fantastic weather, restaurants, hotels and the friendliest service ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's family unites for love South Africa
  2. Vandalism and arson amid Cape Town taxi strike South Africa
  3. Support pours in for Patricia de Lille after resignation South Africa
  4. Professor Bongani Mayosi 'was a genius, an A-rated scientist' South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X