South Africa

Suspect in KZN taxi massacre released on bail

06 August 2018 - 12:42 By Jeff Wicks
Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi while it travelled on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen.
Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi while it travelled on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen.
Image: SUPPLIED

A man with alleged links to a bloody taxi massacre in Colenso that left 12 men dead has been released on R1‚000 bail after a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 35-year-old Sydenham man – who the court ordered not be named or photographed – was arrested in the days following the shooting.

He faces charges relating to the illegal possession of 73 AK47 bullets without a license.

Last month gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi while it travelled on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen.

The taxi‚ ferrying drivers from the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Midrand‚ Gauteng‚ was peppered by automatic gunfire as it returned from a funeral at Ematimatolo in central KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH | Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN massacre that left 11 dead

Eleven people were killed and four others wounded in a night-time massacre on the R74 near Colenso in central KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
14 days ago

The court heard that the man was employed as a security guard and supported four children who lived at his family homestead in Greytown.

The state‚ who did not oppose his release on bail‚ requested that the man reports once a week to the Sydenham police station as part of his bail conditions.

He will appear in court again on November 8.

Last week acting KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi said that several suspects had been taken in for questioning in connection with the massacre.

“We have taken in a few people for questioning and one appeared in court. We have good leads that we are working on as part of this investigation and we are positive that some of those we have taken in were involved in the shooting‚” he said. 

READ MORE

Nine taxi drivers in court for allegedly shooting a man in the back

Nine taxi drivers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
News
5 days ago

Bid to stop taxi violence in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Roads and Transport Portfolio committee held an urgent meeting on Wednesday with taxi bosses in a bid to bring ...
News
11 days ago

Killings must end before taxi industry can be transformed - Santaco

In order for the minibus taxi industry to transform‚ the killings must end‚ Santaco says.
News
10 days ago

Taxi massacre: What the hell happened?

As police work around the clock on their 72-hour activation plan to track down the killers of 11 taxi drivers in one of the deadliest massacres in ...
News
13 days ago

Taxi violence at 'crisis levels' in SA

Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has warned that taxi violence has reached “crisis levels” in South Africa.
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Car explodes in central Cairo, cause unclear World
  2. Suspect in KZN taxi massacre released on bail South Africa
  3. WATCH | NMU suspends classes amid anti-rape protest South Africa
  4. Plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all five passengers World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X