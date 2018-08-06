Suspect in KZN taxi massacre released on bail

A man with alleged links to a bloody taxi massacre in Colenso that left 12 men dead has been released on R1‚000 bail after a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 35-year-old Sydenham man – who the court ordered not be named or photographed – was arrested in the days following the shooting.

He faces charges relating to the illegal possession of 73 AK47 bullets without a license.

Last month gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi while it travelled on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen.

The taxi‚ ferrying drivers from the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Midrand‚ Gauteng‚ was peppered by automatic gunfire as it returned from a funeral at Ematimatolo in central KwaZulu-Natal.