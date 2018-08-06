An endangered male African pangolin has been found on a taxi‚ stuffed into a plastic bag by two men who were preparing to sell it for R20‚000.

The rare creature was stolen from the Rampampa Mountains‚ just outside Mabeeskraal‚ Mogwase in the North West.

Explaining how the creature - worth an estimated R400‚000 - was found and rescued‚ police spokesperson Captain Elsabé Augoustides said a community tip-off revealed that it had been stolen and brought to Rustenburg on August 1.

“The animal was found in possession of two accused at Rustenburg Taxi Rank‚” said Augoustides.

“The suspects had the petrified animal inside a plastic bag and were about to leave with it in a taxi when members of the Phokeng Stock Theft Unit pounced on them.