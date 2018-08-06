South Africa

Two injured in tavern shooting at Glebelands Hostel

06 August 2018 - 10:31 By Jeff Wicks
Two men were shot in Dludla’s Tavern in Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on August 4, 2018.
Two men were shot in Dludla’s Tavern in Glebelands hostel in Umlazi on August 4, 2018.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A tavern shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi left two men injured on Saturday as police scramble to halt a wave of violence in recent weeks.

This follows the murder of two men at a tavern at the hostel – one of them a 70-year-old man – at the hostel last week.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers rushed to the scene of the shooting at Dludla’s Tavern near C-Block in the municipal housing complex.

“On arrival the police found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It is alleged that both men were inside the tavern when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Charges of attempted murder were opened for investigation‚” she said.

“The task team is investigating all cases at the hostel. They are working around the clock to establish if they are linked and whether there are attempts by certain individuals to destabilise the peace at the hostel.

“Residents of the hostel are requested not to fall into the trap of responding to violence with violence and to continue to liaise with police should information on the alleged perpetrators surface‚” added Mbele.

Administered by the eThekwini Municipality‚ Glebelands is widely considered to be a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ the hostel is overcrowded and run down.

READ MORE: 

Two killed‚ one wounded in latest Durban hostel attacks

Two people - a security guard and a 70-year-old man - were shot dead within a day of one another at Durban's notorious Glebelands hostel.
News
2 days ago

Hostel resident dies in tavern shooting

Another murder has been recorded at the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi‚ with a man shot nine times outside a tavern in the early hours ...
News
6 days ago

Glebelands hitmen get life sentence for killing taxi boss

The high court in Durban on Friday sentenced two Glebelands Hostel hitmen to life imprisonment for killing a Lamontville taxi association chairman in ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Car explodes in central Cairo, cause unclear World
  2. Suspect in KZN taxi massacre released on bail South Africa
  3. WATCH | NMU suspends classes amid anti-rape protest South Africa
  4. Plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all five passengers World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X