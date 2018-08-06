South African authorities are pushing for the extradition of a Zimbabwean man who is wanted for allegedly stealing close to R11-million from the Dainfern Golf Estate and Country Club homeowners’ association in Gauteng.

Reginald Bernstein‚ 61‚ an accountant by profession‚ was general manager for the estate when he allegedly stole R10‚830‚283.91 before skipping the country back to Zimbabwe.

He allegedly committed the crimes in connivance with his wife‚ where the duo misrepresented that they owned a security company after forging a company registration number and bank details.

The non-existent company was then paid varying amounts of money between 2009 and 2015.

Bernstein skipped bail last year and fled to Zimbabwe‚ where he was holed up until his arrest in March this year with the help of Interpol.

He‚ however‚ successfully fought extradition in court in May‚ with Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje ruling against him being taken to face trial in South Africa.