A part of Diego Novella died with his older brother‚ the high court in Cape Town heard on Tuesday.

The sister of the Guatemalan — who has been convicted of murdering his American girlfriend in Camps Bay in 2015 — was testifying in mitigation of sentence.

Lucila Dougherty told Judge Vincent Saldanha that Novella was lonely and depressed after their eldest brother‚ Paul‚ died in a car accident in 1989.

She told the court Novella had a happy childhood and that he was close to her and her twin brother. In a family of seven siblings they were known as the “little ones”‚ she said.

When Novella was 12 he was sent to a boarding school in Arkansas‚ in the US‚ and he eventually ended up studying in Los Angeles. He was 15 when Paul was killed.

“He started becoming really depressed and lonely. He went back to the US for his studies‚ and that didn’t help‚” she said.