Brother's death rocked Diego Novella‚ sister tells judge in murder case
A part of Diego Novella died with his older brother‚ the high court in Cape Town heard on Tuesday.
The sister of the Guatemalan — who has been convicted of murdering his American girlfriend in Camps Bay in 2015 — was testifying in mitigation of sentence.
Lucila Dougherty told Judge Vincent Saldanha that Novella was lonely and depressed after their eldest brother‚ Paul‚ died in a car accident in 1989.
She told the court Novella had a happy childhood and that he was close to her and her twin brother. In a family of seven siblings they were known as the “little ones”‚ she said.
When Novella was 12 he was sent to a boarding school in Arkansas‚ in the US‚ and he eventually ended up studying in Los Angeles. He was 15 when Paul was killed.
“He started becoming really depressed and lonely. He went back to the US for his studies‚ and that didn’t help‚” she said.
She said that when she received a phone call from South Africa saying he was accused of murdering his girlfriend she went into shock for a few days because she couldn’t believe it.
Dougherty became emotional when she relived the day she told her father‚ Jean Paul‚ about Novella’s arrest.
“I don’t think he understood at that moment‚ just like the rest of us. I think his pain went directly to his soul‚” she said.
“He was very loving‚ he thought the highest of his children. For him to have his Diego in this ordeal was too much for him. He just gave up.” Their father died in April 2016.
Novella murdered 39-year-old marketing executive Gabriela Kabrins Alban at a boutique hotel in Camps Bay on July 29‚ 2015. She was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma.
The Guatemalan pleaded not guilty to murder and said hallucinogenic substances had left him with diminished criminal capacity. But Saldanha said he had the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.
The case continues.