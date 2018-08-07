Community wreaks havoc after farmer plans to dig up graveyard to grow mielies

Furious members of the Kranskop community in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have blockaded roads and set fire to crops after discovering that a farmer was planning to dig up tombstones to plant mielies.

SAPS spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the protest on Tuesday morning.

"There is protest action taking place in Kranskop‚ which started at about 3am. About 300 protesters have blocked the road‚ complaining about a farmer who has graded the cemetery in the Aussicht farm. The road is closed as bottles were broken and placed on the road‚” she said.

“Public order police‚ road traffic inspectorate and Greytown police members are at the scene monitoring the situation and clearing the road."

Mbele said there were no injuries or damages but farmworkers and some employees were hard at work putting out about 20 fires on the farm.