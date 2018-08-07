A local chief has appealed to furious community members for calm after they torched a farm in Kranskop in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands after the farmer dug up grave sites to plant mealies.

Tensions erupted at the Aussicht Farm on Monday night when the community found out that the farmer had graded the cemetery. Protesters reacted to the news by setting crops alight‚ ransacking the farm and blockading the road.

Police were called out to the area on Tuesday morning to diffuse tensions.

After a meeting with the farmer Carl Gathmann‚ local inkosi Zakhele Sithole addressed community members.