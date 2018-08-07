Five South Africans who were in Indonesia when an earthquake killed at 105 people are safe.

“All five have been accounted for and are safe‚” Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Tuesday.

“The Department is in contact with the South African Embassy in Jakarta‚ Indonesia‚ in order to provide consular assistance to the South African citizens should it be required.”

AFP reported that the shallow 6.9-magnitude quake killed at least 105 people and destroyed thousands of buildings in Lombok on Sunday‚ just days after another deadly tremor surged through the holiday island and killed 17.