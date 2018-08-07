Gauteng police have arrested four suspects who are suspected of being involved in two “bank-following” robberies.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said the arrests on Monday were a breakthrough after a manhunt was launched in response to a spate of similar robberies‚ especially in Sedibeng and Johannesburg.

Masondo said the arrested suspects were linked to two recent incidents that occurred in Vanderbijlpark and Moffat View.

In the first incident‚ on July 20‚ the victim had withdrawn more than R27‚000 from a bank in Sedibeng. Upon arriving at his destination he was robbed of the cash at gunpoint by people driving a silver Hyundai sedan.

In the second incident‚ the victim withdrew more than R23‚000 in Johannesburg South on July 30. He was followed home and robbed.

“A team of dedicated police officers from the Gauteng organised crime unit was activated to trace and arrest the suspects‚” said Masondo.

The four suspects‚ positively linked to the crimes‚ were arrested in Johannesburg on Monday.

They will appear in the Johannesburg and the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Courts on Wednesday to face charges of armed robbery.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange applauded officers who brought the alleged perpetrators to book.

Police warned the public to take extra care when withdrawing large sums of money‚ advising people to use electronic banking instead wherever possible.

“Cash should be withdrawn at the ATM only when absolutely necessary - and with utmost caution. If a person suspects that they are being followed‚ he or she must drive to the nearest police station and alert the police‚” said Masondo.