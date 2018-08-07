Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s lawyers are on Tuesday expected to present closing arguments at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on why his dismissal should be set aside.

Motsoeneng was fired by the public broadcaster in June last year.

His dismissal followed a finding by the disciplinary committee‚ chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that he was guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute following a media conference he called on April 17 last year.

In that conference‚ which lasted four hours‚ Motsoeneng defended his 90 percent local music content quota‚ criticised parliament’s ad-hoc committee to enquire into the fitness of the SABC‚ and insulted interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo.