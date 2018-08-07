Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s dismissal case will be heard next week by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Motsoeneng was fired by the public broadcaster in June last year. He is challenging his dismissal at the CCMA.

The matter is set down for next Thursday for his lawyers to present closing arguments on why his dismissal should be set aside.

His dismissal came after a finding by the disciplinary committee‚ chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that he was guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute following a media conference he called on April 17 last year.

In that conference‚ Motsoeneng defended his 90 percent local music content quota‚ criticised parliament’s ad hoc committee to enquire into the fitness of the SABC‚ and insulted interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo.

The SABC has argued at the CCMA that Motsoeneng is not qualified to hold any position and that even if he were to be reinstated‚ he would fall short of the requirements.