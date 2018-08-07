Pretoria High Court room 4B was packed ahead of a parole application on Tuesday by Janusz Walus‚ the killer of Chris Hani.

Hani‚ former leader of the South African Communist Party‚ was gunned down in 1993 in the driveway of his Boksburg home by Walus with the help of Conservative Party MP‚ Clive Derby-Lewis.

Walus is applying for parole and to be deported back to his home country of Poland.