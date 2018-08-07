The family of Khensani Maseko‚ the Rhodes University student who committed suicide after reporting she had been raped‚ has condemned violence against women.

“We would like to explicitly express that we condemn‚ in the strongest possible terms‚ any form of violence and abuse against women and more particularly rape against women. We urge that the law should be allowed to take its course‚” the family said in a statement.

The family confirmed that Maseko committed suicide on Friday.

“On Friday 3 August 2018‚ Khensani passed away by taking her own life‚ devastating her family‚ friends and the larger community of colleagues and peers. As a family‚ we do not take lightly the circumstances leading up to Khensani's death.” The family asked that they be given an opportunity to mourn and grieve Maseko’s death in private.

She will be buried on Thursday.