Farmers in Greytown‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ are fighting to contain fires on their properties following protest action that started on Monday night.

Security officials in the area confirmed that a few farmers came under attack at about 9pm on Monday.

“There was some protest action last night and the farmers were taken to safety‚” a private security official said.

Lloyd Robertson‚ Umvoti Agricultural Society president‚ said details of the protest were sketchy.

“We understand that there were some protests on the farms last night and that some fires were lit. The unrest boiled over to this morning and now some roads have been blocked.”

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele couldn’t immediately respond to details of the incident.

This is a developing story.