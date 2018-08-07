Mandatory training will be provided to all university students in on- and accredited off-campus residences‚ as well as all incoming 2019 student leaders‚ as part of Nelson Mandela University's attempts to tackle gender-based violence.

Rape‚ sexual harassment‚ stalking and assault are covered by the definition of gender-based violence.

Student protests over an alleged rape at the weekend led to a shutdown on the Port Elizabeth campus on Monday. Police said the 21-year-old NMU student’s boyfriend was arrested and detained after she opened a case on Saturday morning‚ but she later withdrew the case.

NMU said in a statement the alleged rape "has once again foregrounded Nelson Mandela University’s deep concerns regarding reported‚ and unreported‚ cases of gender-based violence. The university unequivocally reiterates its condemnation of acts of GBV and remains committed to working with staff and students to embed a culture of zero tolerance".