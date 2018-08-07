"If you know anything about the whereabouts of this child‚ please‚ please‚ I am appealing to you for your own sake and the sake of those affected to tell authorities".

This was the plea from Durban magistrate Mohamed Motala to a 43-year old man accused of child trafficking in connection with the disappearance of 9-year old Sydenham boy Miguel Louw.

The child was last seen outside his school on July 17.

Emotions ran high at the Durban Magistrate's court on Wednesday when the man - who may not be named or identified - appeared in connection with Louw's disappearance.

The child's distraught mother‚ Raylene‚ spat on him before begging him to tell her where her child was being held.

His grandmother‚ Arlene Paul‚ shouted "kill him"‚ while others in the packed gallery demanded answers from him about the child's whereabouts.

During court proceedings‚ the state got a lashing from Motala when they requested a postponement of the matter.

"The way it seems to me is that the state is hoping against hope that something will present itself against this accused. It hasn’t happened in the last two weeks so why will it happen now? "

Motala asked the prosecution why they thought it was right to charge the accused and then try to get evidence against him.