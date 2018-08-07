South Africa

Policeman could land up in the joint for smuggling dagga to prisoner

07 August 2018 - 14:57 By Timeslive
The officer was arrested after being spotted smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre.
The officer was arrested after being spotted smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A police officer dispatched to fetch inmates so they could appear in court got himself arrested instead for smuggling dagga to a prisoner.

The officer‚ from Mankweng Police Station‚ was arrested after being spotted smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Logan Maistry said the police officer was at the prison to pick up inmates who were due to appear in court on Tuesday when a DCS official caught him.

DCS chief operations officer (COO) Mandla Mkabela commended the prison warden for his “exemplary conduct”.

“We also want to warn the public‚ no matter who you are‚ not to perpetuate further crime in our correctional facilities. Corrections is critical in correcting society.”

READ MORE

Police arrest one of their own in Cape Town

Police on Saturday arrested one of their own and his four accomplices for alleged possession of stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms in Montana‚ ...
News
2 days ago

Nine traffic department officials arrested for cancelling fines

Nine officials at Gauteng vehicle testing stations have been arrested for running a traffic fines and false documents ring that the provincial ...
News
11 days ago

Two arrested for copper theft in Joburg

Two men have appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in the south of Johannesburg for the theft of copper cables.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘D-day’ is coming for farmer‚ local chief tells angry community South Africa
  2. Meet SA's R145-million PowerBall winner South Africa
  3. Four more dead from Ebola in DR Congo Africa
  4. Nigerian police filter access to parliament amid political turmoil Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X