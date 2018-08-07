A police officer dispatched to fetch inmates so they could appear in court got himself arrested instead for smuggling dagga to a prisoner.

The officer‚ from Mankweng Police Station‚ was arrested after being spotted smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Logan Maistry said the police officer was at the prison to pick up inmates who were due to appear in court on Tuesday when a DCS official caught him.

DCS chief operations officer (COO) Mandla Mkabela commended the prison warden for his “exemplary conduct”.

“We also want to warn the public‚ no matter who you are‚ not to perpetuate further crime in our correctional facilities. Corrections is critical in correcting society.”