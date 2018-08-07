Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko‚ who committed suicide last week‚ reported to the university at the end of July that she had been raped by a fellow student in May‚ the university has revealed.

Maseko’s death has shattered fellow students at the university and accelerated action against gender-based violence. Maseko is reported to have committed suicide after posting a poignant message on social media declaring that nobody deserved to be raped.

In a statement released by Rhodes communications head Veliswa Mhlope‚ the university said it had contacted Maseko’s family after she had reported the rape and the family had travelled to Grahamstown from Johannesburg for a meeting. They had decided to take their daughter home for a while and Rhodes had agreed to follow up on the matter.

The third-year BA student was due to return to the university this week for a meeting with the support and investigation team.

The university said it was working with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to push for an inquest into her death.