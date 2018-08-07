The issue of sexual consent will be discussed in a series of talks at Grahamstown’s Rhodes University‚ following the death of third-year Bachelor of Arts student Khensani Maseko.

Maseko allegedly committed suicide on Friday after reporting‚ on July 30‚ that she had been raped in May.

Vice chancellor‚ Dr Sizwe Mabizela‚ lowered the university flag on Monday morning in commemoration of Maseko. The flag will fly at half-mast until her funeral.

In a statement‚ the university said that after she reported the rape‚ it contacted her family‚ who travelled from Johannesburg to Grahamstown for a meeting. The family elected to take Maseko home for a while. It was also agreed at the meeting that Rhodes University would follow up on the matter.

Maseko was due to return to the university for a meeting with the support and investigation team on Monday. The university said it was pushing for an inquest into Maseko’s death.

It said a notice to suspend the alleged perpetrator was issued on Monday morning. “The tragic passing of Khensani will not mark an end to the investigation into the circumstances leading up to her passing.