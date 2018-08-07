A man suspected of being involved in a “bank-following” robbery was wounded during a shootout with the police in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

Three of his accomplices fled on foot after crashing their car following a shootout with the police. A “bank-following” robbery is when robbers follow someone who has withdrawn a large amount of cash from the bank to their home where they rob them.

The arrested suspect was wounded during the shootout with the police and a passerby was also injured‚ police spokesman Sgt Mduduzi Zondo said.

“Members of the provincial organised crime unit were following up on information on suspects wanted for robbing a person after he withdrew cash at the bank.

“Police spotted the four suspects on Claim Street driving in a silver Hyundai Accent at around 3pm. When they saw the police‚ they started to shoot and police shot back‚” Zondo said.

He said the suspects drove into oncoming traffic before the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another car.

The suspects then fled on foot. There is a search under way for the three suspects.

Earlier in the day‚ police said they had arrested four suspects in connection with two “bank-following” robberies in Johannesburg on Monday.

Police have warned the public to take extra care when withdrawing large sums of money‚ advising people to use electronic banking instead wherever possible.