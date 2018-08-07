South Africa

Strike will not stop you getting your driving license: Nzimande

07 August 2018 - 17:07 By Nico Gous
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has reassured motorists that the strike by Driving Licensing Card Account contract workers will not prevent the issuing out of drivers' licenses and applications thereof
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has reassured motorists that the strike by Driving Licensing Card Account contract workers will not prevent the issuing out of drivers' licenses and applications thereof
Image: Avusa

The applications and issuing of driver’s licences will not be affected by employees striking at the Driving Licensing Card Account (DLCA).

That is the assurance that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande gave South Africans on Tuesday.

DLCA employees protested outside their offices on Monday‚ reportedly demanding permanent positions. They claimed‚ according to an article published on IOL‚ that no South Africans would get their licences until they are insourced with employment benefits.

The protesting workers claimed South Africans have not received their new licences since they started protesting three weeks ago‚ leading to a backlog of 40‚000 licences.

Transport department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said the offices in Erasmuskloof‚ Pretoria‚ was responsible for producing all the licence cards in the country.

But Nzimande hit back‚ saying employees refused to renew their contracts with the transport department and had demanded permanent employment instead.

He said contingency plans were in place to recover their turn-around time and deliver the cards in the case of unforeseen delays.

“What is also critical to note is that the DLCA is currently undergoing its yearly routine maintenance of its machinery and systems.”

Nzimande wrote in the 2017/18-2019/20 DLCA strategic that it was established in 1997 under the Department of Transport.

These services were originally outsourced to Prodiba (Pty) Ltd until the DLCA took control of the card production facilities on May 5 2015.

READ MORE

Organised crime involved in train arson attacks‚ says Nzimande

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says “elements of serious organised crime” are behind some of the arson attacks on trains in Cape Town.
News
11 days ago

Nzimande to tackle spate of Cape Town train fires

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has “cleared his schedule” to visit Cape Town on Friday after the latest in a series of train fires.
News
12 days ago

Who is burning Cape Town’s trains?

#UniteBehind has requested that President Cyril Ramaphosa declare the recent arson attacks on trains in Cape Town a national disaster.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Experts seek to protect rare colony of seahorses in northern Greece Sci-Tech
  2. Strike will not stop you getting your driving license: Nzimande South Africa
  3. DR Congo's Kabila in talks on successor ahead of election deadline Africa
  4. ‘D-day’ is coming for farmer‚ local chief tells angry community South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X