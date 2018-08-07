He is familiar with the matter. In 2015‚ Baqwa agreed to the release of Walus's co-conspirator Clive Derby-Lewis on medical grounds‚ after the then 79-year-old‚ who was riddled with cancer‚ had spent 22 years in prison. He died the following year.

Who is Judge Baqwa?

He began his legal career as an attorney in 1976‚ before becoming an advocate in 1988. He took silk in 1997 and became a high court judge in 2012.

Formerly a human rights and public interest activist lawyer‚ he was appointed as South Africa's first public protector by Nelson Mandela's administration in 1995‚ a position he held until 2002.