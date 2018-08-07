Sunil Vanmari wanted 40 percent discount on his Uber trips‚ but was unhappy when he got 20 percent instead. And so he lodged a complaint.

Vanmari complained that Discovery’s email advertisement‚ which said members could get an “up to 40 percent” discount on Uber trips‚ was misleading.

However‚ the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) dismissed his complaint last week‚ saying that this was a maximum benefit.

Discovery said members could get up to 45 percent discount on trips‚ based on 25 percent off for Discovery insure clients who have activated the Uber discount‚ and up to 20 percent off if clients were Discovery card holders (provided the payment method on their Uber app was a Discovery credit card).