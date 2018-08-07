Three injured in gruesome pitbull attack

Two pitbulls jumped over a fence‚ looking for trouble…

When the dust had settled‚ another dog had been mauled to death and its elderly owner injured‚ along with two other people who had come to her rescue.

The gruesome attack happened in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

"Two pitbulls jumped a boundary fence of a house and attacked the elderly woman and her dog‚" confirmed Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

“It is believed the dogs also attacked two other people who rescued the elderly woman. The three injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Her dog unfortunately died at the scene."

The SPCA was called to remove the dogs.

Police have opened a case of contravening the Animal Matters Amendment Act against the owner of the pitbulls.

The owner will have to account for allowing his animals to cause injury to another person‚ said Nkohli.