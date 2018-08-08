Three men accused of throwing a rock off a bridge in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ killing two people‚ have been arrested for murder.

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday evening that the three – aged between 20 and 46 years - will appear in court on Friday.

“It is alleged that on the night of December 27 2017‚ the victims were travelling on the N2 freeway when a big boulder was thrown onto their vehicle from the Tongaat bridge. Two people died and the other victim sustained injuries.

“A case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station and was assigned to provincial detectives for investigation. Extensive police investigation led to the arrest of three suspects‚” SAPS said.