Bribery‚ procurement irregularities‚ embezzlement and stolen resources were the most common forms of corruption in South Africa for the first half of 2018.

That’s according to the latest Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report by Corruption Watch.

The civil society organisation received 2469 reports of corruption in the first half of 2018. Most complaints related to schools‚ municipalities‚ police‚ licensing centres‚ state-owned entities (SOEs) and the health sector.

The report defines corruption as the “abuse of entrusted power for private gain”.

Bribery topped the list‚ with one in four reports received. It was followed by procurement irregularities and cases of embezzlement.

Gauteng was the looters’ paradise‚ with almost two in five complaints coming from the province (39.8%). It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal‚ with just under one in every 10 complaints (9.6%) and the Western and Eastern Cape‚ sharing third place with 6.5% of complaints each.