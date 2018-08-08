Gauteng parents whose children have been offered places in Grades 1 and 8 have until August 16 to accept the department of education's placement offers - or forfeit their spaces.

The department said on Wednesday that there were almost 120‚000 placements for Grades 1 and 8 that still needed to be accepted.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department had received 282‚823 applications for Grades 1 and 8 between April and May. Of those‚ 149‚461 applications were for Grade 1.

"The department has to date made 193‚587 offers of placement for applicants. As of August 7‚ 74‚421 of the offers were accepted. However‚ 119‚166 offers of placement must be accepted by August 16‚” said Lesufi. “Failure to accept these offers will result in applicants losing their space at the school."

He said parents who were rejected at all five schools they applied to and those who had not received an offer of placement would be placed by their districts.

Lesufi said there were 89‚236 applicants who had not yet been placed. "The status of these applications will remain pending until further processing.”

Parents who are upset by the outcome of their applications for Grades 1 and 8 can approach the department. "Aggrieved parents can go to the district office and fill in an objection form. If they are still unhappy‚ they can appeal‚" said Lesufi.

Objection forms are also available on the department's website.

The department has not yet opened its late online registration facility.