Gautrain services set to improve as some non-unionised workers return to work

08 August 2018 - 20:24 By Ernest Mabuza
Gautrain has reassured that are likely to improve following the return of some non-unionised workers
Image: The Times / Halden Krog

As the Gautrain strike which began last week continues‚ the operator Bombela said it will improve service provision to its customers from Friday as some non-unionised workers were now returning to work.

No negotiations took place between the employer and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) on Wednesday.

“While remaining fully committed and available to engage further so that an amicable agreement may bring an end to the wage deadlock‚ we have in the interim revised our current contingency plan.

“With some non-unionised workers now returning to work‚ we have enhanced the reduced service that is operating during peak periods‚” Gautrain spokeswoman Kesagee Nayager said on Wednesday afternoon.

She said that while there would be a reduced service as a result of a public holiday‚ the service would improve on Friday.

“As of Friday‚ Midrand station will be open from 5.45am.”

She said the afternoon peak will be extended to commence at 3.30 pm instead of 4pm.

“Trains will now travel between Pretoria and Park stations‚ stopping at Centurion‚ Midrand‚ Sandton and Rosebank stations.

“As a result passengers travelling to Park Station will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.”

She said that during the peak periods buses would service Midrand station in addition to other stations that were currently operating.

Nayager said the bus shuttle service between Pretoria and Hatfield would continue to operate as per current plan.

