As the Gautrain strike which began last week continues‚ the operator Bombela said it will improve service provision to its customers from Friday as some non-unionised workers were now returning to work.

No negotiations took place between the employer and the United National Transport Union (UNTU) on Wednesday.

“While remaining fully committed and available to engage further so that an amicable agreement may bring an end to the wage deadlock‚ we have in the interim revised our current contingency plan.

“With some non-unionised workers now returning to work‚ we have enhanced the reduced service that is operating during peak periods‚” Gautrain spokeswoman Kesagee Nayager said on Wednesday afternoon.