An attempt to break the deadlock between Gautrain operator Bombela and trade union United National Transport Union (UNTU) was unsuccessful‚ Bombela said on Tuesday.

Workers at Gautrain are in the second week of a strike in which they were initially demanding a 10% increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600 a month (up from R750 a month)‚ a R20‚000 unconditional bonus per employee‚ increases in nightshift allowances and a night-work transport subsidy.

“The union abandoned discussions‚ rejecting two additional‚ enhanced offers tabled by the [Bombela]‚ both of which made provision for an incentive bonus‚ which UNTU had been requesting‚” Bombela spokeswoman Kesagee Nayager said in a statement.

However‚ UNTU secretary general Chris Harris denied that the union had abandoned talks. “We never left the negotiating table. The CCMA [Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration] spent three hours with the employer while our negotiators remained in a separate boardroom.