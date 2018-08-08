A close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu local municipality‚ is preparing to go to court to demand protection after a threat assessment found that his life was in danger.

Thabiso Zulu‚ who testified before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal‚ told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that he was busy finalising court papers‚ which could take less than five days.

“We are busy finalising this application‚” he confirmed.

“There will be a lot of documentation. We are dealing with a threat assessment of crime intelligence‚ with security and work that has been done by the public protector‚ so that we can get the protection we need. We were dealing with different state security agents‚ state intelligence operatives‚ emails of things they had promised‚ meetings with the premier... So it’s a lot of work - but we are tired of waiting.”