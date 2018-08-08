A third forensic pathologist is set to join property mogul Jason Rohde’s defence team.

Defence advocate Graham van der Spuy told the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday that Professor Gert Simon may be his next witness‚ as he strives to prove Rohde did not murder his wife‚ Susan.

Van der Spuy has already called Dr Reggie Perumal and Dr Izak Loftus in his attempt to convince Judge Gayaat Sale-Hlophe that Susan Rohde committed suicide by hanging herself with the cord of a hair iron.

Van der Spuy said a decision would be made over the weekend on whether to call Simon when the trial resumes.

Earlier‚ the court was told that the detective investigating Susan’s death drank R2‚300-a-bottle Johnny Walker Blue Label whisky while taking a witness’s statement.

Brendan Miller‚ who heads the Atlantic Seaboard business of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty‚ said Sergeant Marlon Appolis asked for a glass of the premium tipple at his Fresnaye home.

Miller told Van der Spuy that Appolis’s colleagues and other company staff drank tea and coffee.

The estate agent was testifying for the defence in Rohde’s trial‚ in which the former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s CEO is accused of killing his wife at a company conference at Spier‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016.

Miller — who worked in the same office as Rohde’s mistress‚ Jolene Alterskye — said he had been at the conference‚ and Appolis wanted to take a statement about what he had witnessed.