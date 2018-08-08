KZN police search for kidnapped 7-month-old baby

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a woman who kidnapped 7-month-old Lungelo Ndlamlenze from a Newcastle taxi rank last week.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the baby’s mother had taken him with her to a shopping complex to get groceries.

“She left the shop and stood outside the store whilst listening to a pastor who was preaching outside. A woman approached her and requested to carry the baby for her‚” she said.

“The mother gave her the child‚ with the woman then giving his mother some money to go inside the shop and buy a sandwich while she was ‘playing’ with the child‚” Mbele added. The ruse unravelled when the young mother emerged to find that the other woman and her baby had vanished.

“The suspect is in her forties‚ dark in complexion and was wearing a black leather jacket and a long white skirt. The police are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lungelo to contact them urgently.”

Anyone with information that can assist in locating the missing child and the suspect can contact Detective Constable TP Mthimkhulu on 082 696 7953. The police Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.