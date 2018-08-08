Angry residents of Lawley township in the south of Johannesburg have had enough of recent land invasions in the area.

By as early as 6am on Wednesday morning‚ over 100 protesters had barricaded roads in the township.

The residents are reportedly seeking government intervention to halt the invasions currently taking place on land that is meant for development.

Over 100 shacks have been illegally erected in the past month. Police spokesperson Constable Nhlali told TimesLIVE: “We understand the protest is in relation to land invasions that have been taking place in the area.

"The roads are still barricaded. We are closely monitoring the situation.”