A man who raped his aunt – the woman who raised him as a child - and left her for dead has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Newcastle Regional Court on Monday sentenced the 27-year-old to life imprisonment for rape‚ 10 years for attempted murder and one year in prison for theft.

The victim‚ who raised the accused from a young age‚ had chased him out of her home because she refused to condone his criminal activities.

During September 2015‚ the young man accosted his aunt as she lay asleep at home at Mathukuza in KwaZulu-Natal.

He repeatedly raped her‚ stabbed her multiple times‚ strangled and robbed her of cash before fleeing. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit which investigated the case managed to trace the man to Boksburg prison in Gauteng in April 2017 where he was being held in connection with a murder in Mpumalanga.

He was taken to court in Newcastle to face the rape‚ attempted murder and theft charges. DNA samples also linked him to a murder committed at Fernie near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

His murder trial is continuing in Mpumalanga.