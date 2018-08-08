South Africa

Man who raped aunt who raised him is jailed for life

08 August 2018 - 14:22 By Ernest Mabuza
The Newcastle Regional Court found that the 27 year old rape convict repeatedly raped his aunt‚ stabbed her multiple times‚ strangled and robbed her of cash
The Newcastle Regional Court found that the 27 year old rape convict repeatedly raped his aunt‚ stabbed her multiple times‚ strangled and robbed her of cash
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A man who raped his aunt – the woman who raised him as a child - and left her for dead has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Newcastle Regional Court on Monday sentenced the 27-year-old to life imprisonment for rape‚ 10 years for attempted murder and one year in prison for theft.

The victim‚ who raised the accused from a young age‚ had chased him out of her home because she refused to condone his criminal activities.

During September 2015‚ the young man accosted his aunt as she lay asleep at home at Mathukuza in KwaZulu-Natal.

He repeatedly raped her‚ stabbed her multiple times‚ strangled and robbed her of cash before fleeing. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit which investigated the case managed to trace the man to Boksburg prison in Gauteng in April 2017 where he was being held in connection with a murder in Mpumalanga.

He was taken to court in Newcastle to face the rape‚ attempted murder and theft charges. DNA samples also linked him to a murder committed at Fernie near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

His murder trial is continuing in Mpumalanga.

READ MORE

Rhodes University knew of Khensani Maseko’s rape

Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko‚ who committed suicide last week‚ reported to the university at the end of July that she had been raped by ...
News
1 day ago

91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children

A 91-year-old man who claimed to be a traditional healer in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for raping children brought to him to ...
News
7 days ago

‘Devil made me do it‚’ rapist tells court

Eight young women sat outside the A court at the high court in Durban on Thursday. They were strangers but they had one thing in common. They were ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN police search for kidnapped 7-month-old baby South Africa
  2. NSPCA investigators witness ‘brutal physical abuse’ of horses at army base South Africa
  3. Stateless footballers rescued from Thai cave granted citizenship World
  4. Austria probes school students over Nazi role play World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X