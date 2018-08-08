Mduduzi Manana has officially been given the chop as a panelist at the Shevolution Africa event around gender-based violence.

"We can confirm that Mr Manana will not be part of the event‚" Buhle Tonise of Shevolution Africa confirmed in a text message to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Manana's 11th-hour exclusion from the event follows stinging criticism of the organisers for including him so soon after his conviction for assault. He pleaded guilty to beating three women at a nightclub barely a year ago in Fourways‚ Johannesburg. Manana again made headlines in 2018 when his domestic worker accused him of beating her.

Gender activists were among the people who had called for a boycott of the event‚ scheduled to take place on Saturday.