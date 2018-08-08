South Africa

Protest action shuts roads in North West and KwaZulu-Natal

08 August 2018 - 08:45 By Timeslive
The R104 in North West is closed due to protest action.
Approximately 100 members of the community in Majakaneng barricaded the R104 road on Wednesday morning with various objects including burning tyres‚ police confirm.

"Traffic on this road is affected and motorists are advised to use the N4‚" the police said in a short advisory.

Toll road operator Bakwena Platinum said the N4 is open and safe to travel.

Traffic SA shared an early photo of the affected road.

It is not immediately clear what the cause of the protest is.

Meanwhile‚ the SA Police Service has also advised that the road to Ladysmith from Ekuvukeni is barricaded at the cemetery‚ and community members from Vaalkop‚ Ekuvukeni‚ are blocking the road.

In the Colenso area‚ where demonstrations have been ongoing this week as residents demand the removal of a ward councillor‚ police said the R74 and R103 roads are both open‚ but the road to the township is barricaded as a result of protest action in the area.

Officers have been deployed in the areas to restore order. 

