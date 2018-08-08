South Africa

R800m hangover from Fees Must Fall protests at universities

08 August 2018 - 07:30 By Tamar Kahn
The #FeesMustFall movement started in 2015.
The #FeesMustFall movement started in 2015.
Image: Alon Skuy

The damage caused by protesting students in the #FeesMustFall movement has cost universities more than R786-million‚ equivalent to the annual state subsidy provided to a small university‚ parliament has heard.

In a detailed written reply to questions posed by the Democratic Alliance‚ higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor spelt out the destruction wrought to universities over a three-year period‚ cataloguing how laboratories‚ libraries and buildings were set alight and vandalised on campuses across the country. Fees Must Fall was a student movement that began in 2015‚ and centred on a campaign for free higher education.

Does the youth have enough reason to celebrate?

Lack of access to education remains a contentious challenge for the youth. Seithati, discusses the various socio-economic struggles that the youth ...
Features
1 month ago

The direct damage reported by the universities stood at R492.4m in 2015/2016‚ R237.7m in 2016/2017 and R56.5m in 2017/2018.

The hardest-hit institutions were North West University‚ which sustained R198m in damage after its Mafikeng campus was set alight; the University of Johannesburg‚ which saw fire and vandalism cause damage worth R144m and the University of KwaZulu-Natal‚ which estimated the damage done to its torched law library and vandalised buildings at more than R100m.

Pandor’s spokesperson‚ Lunga Ngqengelele‚ said the minister was deeply concerned about the financial implications of the damage done to universities. "We need to find money that could have been used for something else. It is a huge setback to have to rebuild infrastructure that was already provided‚" the spokesperson said.

DA shadow minister of higher education and training Belinda Bozzoli said universities got on average a billion rand each per year from the state‚ and a smaller university would typically get a subsidy of about R800m. That figure would have built at least two new residences for students at a poorer university‚ or fund thousands of student’s expenses‚ she said.

READ MORE

#FeesMustFall to blame for Bongani Mayosi's death, say family

Ncumisa Mayosi told mourners that the depression that led to her brother's suicide began when he became dean of health sciences at UCT
News
3 days ago

We should have had free education 10 years ago‚ says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma says free tertiary education should have been implemented in South Africa more than a decade ago - and if it had been‚ ...
Politics
2 months ago

R67bn for three years of #FeesMustFall

Government has set aside R67-billion to fund the post-matric education system‚ which includes R33-billion to be allocated towards free higher ...
News
2 months ago

UWC student wants to sue over #FeesMustFall arrest

After 16 months of delays in court proceedings‚ charges have been dropped against a group of 23 students from the University of the Western Cape‚ who ...
News
5 months ago

R57-billion for free tertiary education

Government has been forced to hold back on some of its capital projects and reduce spending on goods and services in order to find R57-billion to ...
Business
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Making of a monster: Sister reveals Diego Novella's past South Africa
  2. Protest action shuts roads in North West and KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa has until Thursday to respond to #TheTotalShutdown demands South Africa
  4. More than 70,000 homeless after deadly Lombok quake World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Musk considers taking Tesla private
‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
X